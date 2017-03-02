



Ссылка на оригинал How CMMS Is Beneficial In Hotel Maintenance Management

Ссылка на оригинал How CMMS Is Beneficial In Hotel Maintenance Management CMMS is a short form of computerized maintenance management software, basically used to encounter the maintenance issues faced by customers in real time. This software further helps the hotel's operational department to keep a check on the maintenance schedule and perform tasks accordingly, so that the electrical equipment runs smoothly and last long. In a way, whenever your customer faces any technical issues with the room such as geysers, air conditioners, television, bathroom faucets, the software notifies the managements and the management are able to resolve the issue in real time. Benefits of implementing CMMS in hotels: Escalates efficiency: When CMMS software is implemented, the software notifies the issues to the concerned department or the person in real time, moreover all details regarding the contracts, previous repairs, cost, vendors etc are easily accessible to accomplish the task.





Cost reduction: Through CMMS software the preventive maintenance can be carried out on time, hence the chances of damage are under control and definitely reduces cost from untimely breakdowns of the equipment.





Plans and schedule: CMMS software has inbuilt calendar that can be utilized to plan and schedule your maintenance programs, through the software the department can plan their maintenance and repair schedule and improve work efficiency.





Minimize downtime: At any given time the software will notify the untimely breakdown of equipment and the department can instantly address the same to the technicians or the contractors in real time, this will certainly exceed your customer's expectations.





Preventive maintenance: As there is no guarantee for electrical equipment and mishandling are prone to breakdowns, so preventive maintenance will certainly keep the equipment in the check and this will also make the equipment last longer.





Real-time maintenance requests: In cases of any skip in the maintenance plan and a customer faces a technical issue in the room, now can easily inform the facility management through CMMS software and actions can be taken on time for enhancing customer satisfaction.





Real-time response: Any maintenance failures need a real time reciprocation, as the hotel reputation is at stake, so CMMS software will notify the technicians (details that are previously stored in the software) through emails and textual alerts on mobile phones.

