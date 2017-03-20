Advice on first build for gamingschoolwork

So is this everything I need and will it all work together ok as this is my first build? In the title of As I of the BE using the'll IT for some gaming (Mainly rts such as with sc2) and IT just has to-play decently nothing of too Them fancy.I Also need IT to the BE Able to learn programming on. If you would like to recommend any other parts instead of the ones I have here, Please, go ahead.

My budget was initially £ 300 but i wanted to make it so the pc would be upgradeble in the future.I have a monitor keyboard + mouse so no need to worry about that. I would also greatly appreciate it if you guys could get the price down to £ 300 or as close as possible without dopping the system specs too much.I probably wont build this for a couple of weeks so theres no rush.thanks

I did not find the right solution from the internet.

статью прочитали: 41 человек