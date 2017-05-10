Crops Tool Overview
Crops and Plantings
All crop plans in AgSquared consist of both Crops and Plantings. In AgSquared, we define these terms as follows: Planting: a group of plants which are planted at the same time and are managed together as a unit over the course of a season. A planting typically consists of a single species and variety, but can also be a mix of crops that are combined together to create a single planting (i.e. salad green mixes). Plantings are organized by Crop in AgSquared, and planting names always include the first seeding/sowing date of the planting. Crop: a grouping or category of plantings. Creating crops allows you to keep your plantings organized, and multiple plantings can belong to one crop.
