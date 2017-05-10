навигатор и справочник
опубликовано редакцией на Переводике 10.05.17 15:31
A Step By Step Guide To Effective Online Article Marketing

Online article marketing can effectively improve organic search results in a number of ways:

  • Improve visibility for your target keyword phrases
  • Obtain traffic for additional (long tail) keyword searches
  • Assist in building awareness and reputation
  • Increase targeted traffic from other quality related websites
  • Helps attract more incoming links to your site
  • Helps make your website more unique and useful

Google’s Panda update showed once again, that it’s important to have high quality, unique content. We recently evaluated a large ecommerce website that was stung by the Panda update. They have a few issues that have probably hurt them, but one of the areas of concern included many articles they had written and placed on various websites, many of which had been devalued in Panda.


The Goals Of Online Article Marketing

Effective article marketing is about writing quality articles that are useful or interesting to your market, using some on your own website and getting some published on other related websites.

Here are our goals for online article marketing for our clients:

  • Improving Organic Search Results (Getting found for more keyword searches and helping to increase rankings).
  • Help Attract Incoming Links To The Site.
  • Building Awareness And Often Reputation Building.
  • Increasing Targeted Traffic From Related Sites.
  • To Help Make A Web Site More Unique And Useful (e.g. Help educate your readers, help them decide what products/services to buy, etc.).
Thank You!!!


