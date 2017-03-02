How to test software in any automation drive?

Automated software testing includes the testing results of what are the outcomes fr om an already predicted outcome of an automation drive and how that can be useful to recheck the overall performance of all the software regulated to automation drive. It makes all the tests easier that it could be to perform manually or one by one. It still has its consequences in terms of continues testing.

To understand this method of automation testing we can have an example of changing a software configuration in a certain part of the software. Now testing this software manually can be very much laborious and tough task as well as it consumes much of time of human working hours. Whereas with the help of test automation we can easily and effectively test the automation drive even after several changes in a certain configuration, patches or any other development in a software and can easily test its performance and linkups with other preloaded software programs.

The testing includes several methods including the graphical UI testing, API testing, unit testing, and continuity testing. And for the start, we can have a look at User interface testing which is the most visible part of a drive test where it checks the system software with the help of keystrokes and mouse clicks to confirm a user-friendly interface of the software with the user.

API testing does not touches or interfere with the user interface of similar programming. It attacks the typical classes or libraries to validate the results of input arguments.

Though these test automation tools are effective but are also expensive if are used once in a while whereas one can really be a beneficiary of test automation if they use it frequently and continuously in log term.

Like a testing each time a new program is added or changed. Even for the research and development purpose. In that case, it solves a lot of man hours and technicalities and serves rapidly to get the best results as one expects.

All it needs is a software engineer who understands source codes to run and get outcomes accordingly.

The testing though can be done with the help of a model generated to run the test case and helps to create a user interface which is useful for a test engineer who does not really knows any coding work and can be configured in any operating system, browser or smart device.

Automation is a crucial process wh ere the testing team is responsible for what and when to automate as these are such crucial decisions to take as it needs to sel ect the correct figures, features of the product for automation. Unstable features that are in a process of changes must be avoided as they can misbehave with the automotive software frameworks.

Unit testing includes xUnit frameworks which make the execution of unit tests easy and determine the facts of coding in various sections to make sure they are working as expectations. It is also widely known as TDD test driven development. It's a useful entity and is written even before codes to define the functionality. Evolution steadily makes these tests even more extended with the same speed of coding progress. It helps to discover the issues and sorts them quickly and entirely.

The code is ready only after rechecking evaluation and passing after all the unit tests are done in a program. These unit tests are arguably the producers of the best software which are considerably the better and cheaper than the manual tests.

The code coverage is always better indeed. This helps to test the codes immediately and effectively rather than making once for all and then checking the leakage in a waterfall. This way the changes are much cheaper and effective as well as quick to fix. Also, the code refactoring has its own benefits in this process of code transformation.





