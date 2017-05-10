Minimalist Design Is Taking Over

Minimalist design can be identified by a framework that is simple in nature. Only necessary elements for functionality are included in the design.

Elements such as color and typography are also used with an emphasis on simplicity with extremely pared down palettes that may include only one hue or typeface. Details and space are design factors that really rule the aesthetic. Because there are not a lot of elements to work with, every design divot is on display.

Short History

You can find elements of minimalism in design , art and architecture in almost any time period. The style has an almost timelessness to it that makes designers keep coming back.

The roots of minimalism as we know it today can be traced to a three key periods, according to a history of minimalist design by Oleg Mokhov for SpyreStudios:

De stijl art movement: Between 1917 and the 1930s, "de stijl" - Dutch for "the style" - pushed simple and more abstract ideas with a focus on color and form using lines, rectangles, white and black, and primary colors. Architects such as Van Der Rohe: The post World War I architect used materials with clean lines, simple structural frameworks and plenty of open space. Traditional Japanese design: When you think of traditional Japanese culture, simplicity and Zen may come to mind, these elements are part of the culture from clothing to pottery to other designs.

Thank You !!!





For More Reference Minimal Animated Video

статью прочитали: 12 человек