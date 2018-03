архив



дата публикации 09.03.18 07:29 скаут: Игорь Львович “Reuters UK”,

"Russian forces in Syria" Великобритания - 08 марта 2018 г. Фотогалерея от Reuters: Российские солдаты в Сирии Сирийские и российские солдаты на КПП вблизи лагеря Wafideen в Дамаске



Syrian and Russian soldiers are seen at a checkpoint near Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 2. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Russian solders are seen at a new corridor of Jisreen-Mleha road where they expect people to arrive from eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 8. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki



Russian soldiers are seen securing a Syrian Arab Red Crescent truck carrying aid at a checkpoint near Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 5. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki



Syrian and Russian soldiers are seen at a checkpoint at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 2. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki



Russian soldiers are seen as they guard at a checkpoint near at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 2. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki



A Russian soldier is seen as he stands near a poster of Russian President Vladimir Putin at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 2. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki



Russian soldiers are seen at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 1. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki



A Russian soldier is seen at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 1. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki



Russian soldiers are seen guard at a checkpoint near Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 2. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki



A Russian soldier is seen at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 1. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki



A Russian soldier is seen at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 1. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki



Russian soldiers are seen with Syrian children at Wafideen camp in Damascus, February 28. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

