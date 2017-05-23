навигатор и справочник
опубликовано редакцией на Переводике 23.05.17 15:10
скаут: shawnturner;
 
 

World's First Robot

At approximately 70 inches tall and weighing nearly 220 pounds, Robocop seeks to engage with city residents and tourists. Featuring an "emotion detector," the robot can recognize a person's gestures and body language from nearly five feet away. Robocop's skills do not stop there - the emotionally intelligent bot can detect if a person is happy, sad and even angry by studying his or her facial expression. And just like your human friends would do, if Robocop sees you're unhappy, it will try to lift your spirits.

More importantly, when it comes to fighting crime, the robot uses the internet of things, artificial intelligence and other smart technologies to spot offenders using facial recognition. Its navigation skills grant it the ability to map out areas and travel on its own.


статью прочитали: 32 человек

