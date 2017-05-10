навигатор и справочник
What is Motion Design?

As digital technologies continue to create innovations in the world of experiential graphic design, motion design is becoming an increasingly important competency. Essentially, motion design is a discipline that applies graphic design principles to filmmaking and video production through use of animation and visual effects. Examples include films, videos, animated text , and web-based animations and apps.

Motion design has evolved as a direct result of technology improvements. With many traditional environmental graphic design installations now incorporating digital components, motion design becomes an important tool in the designer's toolkit. Designing type in motion is a key skill . With motion design comes the tool of time which adds a whole new dimension to graphics.

Today, designers have a wealth of digital tools available to create motion graphics. One of the leading programs used by motion graphic designers is Adobe After Effects, which allows users to create and modify graphics over time. Adobe Flash is widely used to create motion design for the web. Other tools include Maxon Cinema4D or ICE of Softimage, which have integrated motion graphics tools.


Thank You !!!


For more Details Animated Motion Design Video

