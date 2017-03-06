



опубликовано редакцией на Переводике 06.03.17 09:11

Ссылка на оригинал The State of Small Business: District of Columbia Many organizations such as law firms, independent contractors (both defense and civilian), nonprofits, lobbying firms, trade unions, industry trade groups and professional associations have their headquarters in or near the District to be close to the federal government. When choosing the District of Columbia as a locale for your small business, location is critical. DC is divided into four quadrants (Northwest , Northeast, Southwest, Southeast) along North Capitol, East Capitol and South Capitol Streets. Northwest DC houses the National Mall, Georgetown , Embassy Row, The Naval Observatory, the 14th Street Corridor, the U Street Corridor, Columbia Heights, Farragut, McPherson Square, Watergate and Dupont Circle. As the economic, social and cultural hub of the District, the Northwest quadrant has exorbitant rents and steep economic competition from long-established proprietaries, which makes particularly challenging for retail outlets and restaurants. Notwithstanding these challenges, Northwest is the pre -eminent locale for business within the District. Northeast DC is a burgeoning location for restaurants , breweries, nightclubs, bicycle shops, nonprofits and media companies, and is within reach of WMATA Metro's Red Line. Three distinct neighborhoods lead Northeast in growing economic vitality - Brookland, Edgewood and the H Street Corridor. Brookland welcomed four new restaurants along the previously residential 12th Street Northeast in 2015. Edgewood houses the Monroe Street Market, attracting farm-to-table restaurants and pop-up art galleries. Northeast's H Street Corridor is home to the famed Atlas District, a hub for performing arts. It has benefited from the recent installment of a streetcar line stretching from Union Station to Benning Road, and houses 32 restaurants and bars in a cluster between 4th and 12th Streets. Until the construction of Nationals Park on South Capitol Street in 2008, Southwest DC was regarded as the forgotten quadrant.





